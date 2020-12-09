Mike Jones, who has lived on Emmett Street for 44 years, has always loved the outdoors. Still active at 68, he has been an ardent environmentalist since he was a teenager. Jones was involved with Operation Clean, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, years ago, a group dedicated to improving water quality in the Niagara River, and was also a member of the Niagara Outdoorsman Association.

His main passion is the Pelham Tree Conservation Society (PTCS), an organization he founded with roots set in 1999. Jones is a driving force in the effort to protect the area’s urban woodland, and he also maintains the group’s website. Dave Nicholson is an avid researcher and voice for PTCS, as is Graham Spett.

All three firmly believe it is time for the residents of Pelham to take a stand on the loss of natural habitat to urban sprawl.

“Local people are always telling me that they’re opposed to the type of intensification we’re seeing,” said Jones. “There is a lot of worry that we’re losing our small-town feel, that the growth is too rapid, simply too much too soon.”

Jones and Nicholson stress that they are not opposed to all development, but draw the line when profit-driven developers ravage the land by destroying huge swaths of healthy trees and vegetation in order to maximize on building lots.

Nicholson is concerned about the impact of the Kunda Park and Forest Park subdivision proposals that are before council.

“We always knew that the development of those lands was inevitable,” said Nicholson.

“My starting point is the preservation and integrity of the Steve Bauer Trail, which has been in existence since 1992. I don’t think that it has been sufficiently recognized as a community asset. The trail is a lot more than just a walking route to get down to Niagara College. It’s an immersion in nature within the town, and it will be much less so when a lot of the bushes and trees have been destroyed. And if you allow two road pathways to be driven through the trail as part of the subdivision plan, it won’t be the same experience.”

Jones is convinced that regular users of the Steve Bauer Trail are not aware of what’s going on, and is insistent that the Town should be posting the proposed plans for development at both ends of the pathway.

“At present, it’s just not transparent. It’s like, they’ve got this plan, and they’re keeping it to themselves. People need to have input before it’s decided. I’m hoping that there will be a major groundswell of support of our efforts.”

PTCS has a petition on its website, which concerned residents are encouraged to sign. Jones said that the society’s membership will be phoning Pelham councillors to voice objection to the proposed developments which they say will negatively impact the trail.

When it comes to affecting policy and opinion, Jones and Nicholson think bigger is definitely better.

“We are on a campaign to increase our Pelham Tree Conservation Society membership—we’ll show Town Council that there is a large part of this community that demands changes to the Kunda Park/Forest Park site as currently proposed,” said Jones. In a letter to the editor this week, Jones provides contact information for those interesting in joining, and as of Monday noon reported signing up 68 new members in the previous week.

Jones may be contacted at (905) 658-3330, the Facebook group page “The Pelham Tree Conservation Society,” or email [email protected]

He knows through personal experience that citizen activism can reap results. Jones said that in 1999, the Town had planned to cut down many trees on Emmett Street, but Jones rallied the locals to form PTCS. The group hired its own arborist to conduct a study, which was shared with Town Council.

“Based on the report, we asked council not to cut the unnecessary trees down, and they agreed—which saved our street canopy,” said Jones.

The PTCS ultimately developed urban forest guidelines which were accepted by the Town.