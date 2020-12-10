Especially at Christmas time, Catherine and George Lafreniere are happy to give back to the community which supports their business, the Pelham Street Grille.

On Monday, December 14, from 8 to 11 AM, they will be hosting a sausage and pancake breakfast, with a goodwill offering.

“People can pay what they like,” said Catherine. “A Pelham Cares donation box will be at the door for cash and cheques, and donations by e-transfer are also doable.”

All proceeds are directed to Pelham Cares’ seasonal project of Christmas hampers for local families in need.

Breakfasts are available for takeout, as well as dine-in. Catherine suggests pre-ordering for takeout, and encourages patrons to call the Grille at (289) 897-9191 to reserve a table.

Of course, walk-ins are always welcome.

An earlier Pelham Street Grille breakfast fundraiser for Pelham Cares, in May, brought in $2400.

Founded in 1983 to assist in the delivery of social services to people in the area, Pelham Cares is a food bank and more. All donations received are from community individuals, businesses, and organizations, along with the occasional program-specific grant.