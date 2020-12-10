Grille owners Catherine and George Lafreniere are ready to serve. DON RICKERS

Especially at Christmas time, Catherine and George Lafreniere are happy to give back to the community which supports their business, the Pelham Street Grille.

On Monday, December 14, from 8 to 11 AM, they will be hosting a sausage and pancake breakfast, with a goodwill offering.

“People can pay what they like,” said Catherine. “A Pelham Cares donation box will be at the door for cash and cheques, and donations by e-transfer are also doable.”

All proceeds are directed to Pelham Cares’ seasonal project of Christmas hampers for local families in need.

Breakfasts are available for takeout, as well as dine-in. Catherine suggests pre-ordering for takeout, and encourages patrons to call the Grille at (289) 897-9191 to reserve a table.

Of course, walk-ins are always welcome.

An earlier Pelham Street Grille breakfast fundraiser for Pelham Cares, in May, brought in $2400.

Founded in 1983 to assist in the delivery of social services to people in the area, Pelham Cares is a food bank and more. All donations received are from community individuals, businesses, and organizations, along with the occasional program-specific grant.

 

 

