Like the noisy afterburners on the discontinued Concorde jet, tensions burned hot over the status of Pelham’s airport at Town Council’s Dec. 14 meeting. In council’s last virtual gathering of 2020, representatives from the Niagara Central (Dorothy Rungeling) Airport Commission— including Pelham’s representative, Ward 3 Councillor Lisa Haun —made a presentation covering the aerodrome’s operations and financial state.

During a wide-ranging discussion, Mayor Marvin Junkin took aim at Haun and Town of Pelham staff for neglecting to inform council that the airport had sought and obtained from the province relief from $10,000-worth of municipal property taxes— a financial hit the Mayor said came as news to him and council.

“I was very surprised when I learned that the airport commission had applied for, and was granted, a reduction in property tax to be paid to the Town of Pelham,” Junkin said.

“It is my belief that the town’s representative to the board, Councillor Haun, has a fiduciary commitment to the Corporation of the Town of Pelham, and as such, should have made council aware that such an application was being made. I’m also extremely disappointed that Town staff, when made aware of this application, did not inform council of this event. That’s $10,000 less that Pelham residents aren’t going to be getting. I dare say that if I was going to go [to Fonthill] and ask 30 or 40 people, ‘Do you know we have an airport, and do you know we spend $27,000 of tax money subsidizing it?’ I’d bet a lot of money that not too many residents know we have an airport.”

A visibly seething Haun shot back.

“I recognize your intent there was to insult me, however, certainly there was no secrets [sic] whatsoever,” she responded. “In fact, our CAO and clerk were made aware that we used an organization, actually, to do some of the paperwork to help [the airport] with that $10,000 savings.”

Haun then added that a tax loophole that classifies the airfield as a farm allowed for the reduction to Town coffers.

“The reason, and you’re well aware of this as well, Mr. Mayor, and that because is because the airport is, in fact, ‘farmed.’ So because it is a farm and it’s cash-cropping, which you yourself would know about, they’re able to get an agricultural tax or a farm tax benefit]. So that is what that is all about, and there were no secrets … so please don’t infer that anything was kept secret from you.”

Amid Junkin’s response, Haun ally Councillor Bob Hildebrandt interjected, asserting a point of order, which was neither properly specified nor addressed under standard parliamentary procedure, with Hildebrandt instead continuing to speak on, saying, “This is talking about the airport commission, this is not going after the integrity of another councillor.”

To that, Junkin replied, “We’re talking about budgetary objects and we’re talking about taxes paid to Pelham residents.”

At that point, after keeping his camera turned off for the majority of the meeting, Ward 2 Councillor Ron Kore—in his first words to council since his last appearance on Sept. 23, after which he took his second leave of absence this year— also shouted for a point of order, which likewise failed to be properly handled under procedural rules, and Kore too continued speaking.

“Isn’t it your job to do your job to make sure that information is given to you?” Kore scolded Junkin.

“No, I don’t believe that my job as Mayor is to look after every committee, Councillor,” Junkin replied.

“Well, let me tell you,” said Kore. “You run the Town, you should have known that there was a $10,000 credit.”

“You’re right, Councillior, I should have known,” Junkin said, explaining his original point. “It should have been information brought from the committee to council. You’re exactly right.”

Not unlike a dinner guest caught in the middle of a family argument, one of the other representatives on the airport board—Welland Councillor Leo Van Vliet— jumped in to change the subject.

“I just want to take a moment to thank all of Pelham’s council for sitting and listening to us,” Van Vliet said. “They’ve been difficult questions, we knew that coming into this meeting that you would be well-versed … we’re here to cooperate with you.”

Those difficult questions stemmed from Pelham’s financial responsibility for the airport— which includes a $27,000 budget request for 2021.

Earlier, Ward 1 Councilor Wayne Olson highlighted statements showing the airport has $245,000 in the bank as a reason why cash-strapped Pelham shouldn’t give the operation a grant this year.

“You have to remember a lot of that money we have in the bank is borrowed money,” Van Vliet replied, saying the funds are for a needed septic system upgrade.

“I’m not sure I agree,” Olson said, citing the airport taking out a loan for $40,000. “I’m wondering about what authority the airport thinks it has to encumber the Town by taking out a loan in the airport’s name. I don’t think you have that right.”

Van Vliet said that as a shared operation between Pelham, Welland, Port Colborne and Wainfleet, the airport commission was able to do that.

“I disagree with you, we do have that right,” Van Vliet said. “We have borrowed money in the past.”

Olson also challenged Van Vliet over the commission’s decision to apply for a specific type of COVID relief funding, a move that federal rules appear to prohibit.

Responsibility for the airport, which sits fully inside Town of Pelham borders, was handed over to the four municipalities from the federal government in the 1970s. Junkin reminded the group that there has been ongoing talk of uploading the airport to Niagara Region, but there has been little movement in that area.

Welland Councilor Adam Moote said, however, that the Region is currently undertaking an examination of the airport.

“The board has proceeded as if the Region is not taking over,” Van Vliet said. “To sit on our hands and do absolutely nothing is not what we were appointed for.”

The aerodrome, which cannot host large jets due to limited runway length, has five aviation-related commercial operations onsite, plus the local air cadet wing.

Ward 1 Councilor Marianne Stewart supported the continued funding of the airfield.

“I see having an airport as a winning situation,” she said.

“Besides the [property] tax revenue, there’s a definite economic spin-off to our community for the restaurants or places for people to stay,” she added, though Pelham has only a single motel within its borders, and council members including herself cracked down on short-term rental properties earlier this year.

Junkin then pressed the board on whether the airport’s multiple hangars are all being used for aviation purposes.

“This Town has every right to know the leases, and what those hangars are being used for,” the Mayor said. “Because I know two hangars, and I’m not going to mention what they’re being used for, but they are quite against Pelham zoning bylaws.”

Haun said she didn’t know what Junkin was referring to.

“I’m not sure exactly what you mean by non-aviation hangars,” she said. “Every hangar we’re aware of, is in some shape or form related to aviation.”

Junkin wouldn’t publicly say what the structures in question were being used for.

“I’m certainly not going to say it here because I haven’t been inside of them, but I know…at least two of those hangars are definitely non-aviation,” he said.

Other board members also pleaded ignorance on the matter.

“It would be helpful [to know], because they would be in violation of the lease,” Port Colborne councilor Gary Bruno said.

Olson later summarized the boisterous discussion by saying that coming from an aviation family, he supported the airport, but wanted concessions in terms of Pelham’s financial responsibility.

“[It] looks to me like we’re stuck with each other, we’ve got to make the best deal possible,” Olson said. “You’ve got some of the greatest teachers and learners in our community who are part of your user group.”

Splash pad supported

Council voted to support a splash pad project at Centennial Park in Fenwick to be funded partially by the COVID-19 resilience fund. The remaining $237,000 would be funded by development charges. A second proposed splash pad at Marlene Stewart Streit Park in Fonthill would be funded by another grant, but would require significant water infrastructure upgrades.

Odds and ends

Council unanimously voted to ratify the site plan agreement for the new strip plaza development east of Wellspring Way along Hwy. 20. Councillor Bob Hildebrandt did not speak further about concerns he raised at the Dec. 7 meeting about the safety of included drive-thru plans.

During the Town’s COVID-19 update, CAO David Cribbs prepared council for the likely eventuality of a spike in coronavirus cases in January, citing media reports that some 30 percent of Canadians planned to ignore physical distancing requests over the holiday season.

“Under [provincial level] red, we could be returning to ten people per facility,” Cribbs said.

That will mean the suspension of several activities at the community centre, and resulting financial impacts. Indeed, last Friday the province moved Niagara to level red, beginning this past Monday.

In some good news, Fire Chief Bob Lymburner credited community centre staff for helping save the life of a 67-year-old individual who suffered a cardiac episode while playing hockey recently. Staff, and a volunteer firefighter the man was playing with, were able to administer assistance using the onsite defribrillator.

“It was a registered save, and through the efforts of staff and the fire crews, there’s someone there to enjoy Christmas,” Lymburner said to a show of thumbs-up from councillors.

Junkin opened the meeting by apologizing for a “hot mic” incident at the last virtual council meeting.

“I uttered a phrase that should be never be used by any elected official,” the Mayor said. “I apologize if anyone heard this and was offended.”

Junkin was heard saying “Jesus Christ” during the Dec. 7 meeting, drawing the ire of a handful of residents belonging to the same church congregation.

Sidebar: The Case of the Invisible Councillor