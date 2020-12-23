VOICE

In the new reality of meeting via Zoom, the video-conferencing software now universally employed to connect remote users to various gatherings—including municipal council meetings—the basic rule would seem to be self-evident: to participate, turn on your camera.

Yet by the Voice’s estimate, upon his return to council last Monday, after the second of two leaves of absence during 2020, Ward 2 Councillor Ron Kore spent nearly three-quarters of the one hour and 46 minute meeting with his camera turned off. The in-person equivalent would be ducking under the council horseshoe, or leaving council chambers for extended periods without explanation.

Councillor Ron Kore’s camera remained off for extended periods on Dec. 14. YOU TUBE

Asked whether Kore’s invisibility posed a procedural issue, Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato told the Voice that it came down to ensuring that a quorum is maintained.

“Members of Council are asked to keep their cameras active during the meetings,” said Bozzato. “On the 14th, it was Councillor Kore’s first meeting following a leave and he may not have recalled the meeting protocols. I will be messaging him to request that the camera be enabled going forward so that I can be certain that a quorum is present at all times.”

Kore did not respond to a Voice request for comment asking why he had not kept his camera on.

