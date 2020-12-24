At about 10 AM on Christmas Eve morning, 2 District – Niagara Falls uniformed officers from the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) were waved down by a member of the public in the area of Portage Road between Valley Way and Morrison Street, in Niagara Falls.

According to a police statement released later that day, the member of the public reported that they had just witnessed the theft of a package from the porch of a house on Portage Road.

Officers began searching the area for a male and female suspect. Police said officers located the male and female nearby. They were found in possession of approximately $60 of children’s Star Wars toys.

John Dennis McFaul, 35, of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with the crimes of:

Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance (Cocaine)

Michelle Amber Zappavigna, 36, of Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with the crime of:

Theft Under $5000

Police said that McFaul and Zappavigna were driven from the area and released on a Form 10 undertaking with future court dates.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed this incident call 905-688-4111, extension 1022200.