Al Crowe has been a Legion volunteer for 19 years. He is at Fonthill’s Talbot Trail – Branch 613 pretty much every day, helping out as necessary.

Lately, his culinary skills have been required in the kitchen, carving turkey and preparing meals for the Christmas deliveries to be made on December 23 and 24—these in addition to the regular meals delivered every Friday to shut-ins in Fonthill and Fenwick.

Legion president Toni McKelvie told the Voice that 700 meals are being prepared, to be delivered free to about 300 local addresses in Pelham and adjacent communities. She has ordered 700 pounds of turkey and 300 pounds of ham, along with huge quantities of stuffing, veggies, and desserts. She has a staff of eight drivers and ten volunteers in the kitchen.

All the meals are cooked and assembled, and then frozen and stored prior to delivery before Christmas. It’s the only way they can manage such a huge order.

“We are happy to provide a Christmas meal for seniors, veterans, shut-ins…and anyone else in need of a good feed,” said McKelvie. “They can call the Legion at 905-892-6293 and leave their name and address, and we’ll add them to the list.”