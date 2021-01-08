The Town of Pelham is supporting the Fabulous Fenwick Lions Club as they team up with local businesses to relaunch the Pelham Support Network (PSN).

The network is made possible by volunteers taking needed supplies to those in self-isolation or quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive or has symptoms. The service is free.

Orders placed before 1 PM will be delivered the same day. Orders placed after 1 PM will be delivered the following afternoon, Monday-Saturday.

The driver will place items at the recipient’s door and call the recipient to confirm delivery. Organizers say that there is no need to greet the driver, and ask that physical distancing be observed for the volunteers’ safety.

For more information, contact Halee Braun, at the Town of Pelham, 905-892-2607 x347 or email the Lions at [email protected]fenwicklions.org

Those who would like to volunteer as delivery drivers are asked to complete a Volunteer Registration Form.

Pelham businesses that would like to partner with PSN may go to the Business Registration page.