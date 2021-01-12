Just before noon today, 3 District (Welland) uniform officers attended a residence in the area of Cozy Street and Duncan Street, in Welland, on a COVID-19 related call for service.

According to a police statement issued Tuesday afternoon, officers arrived on scene to find several people inside a residence, “clearly in contradiction of the COVID-19 regulations.”

As a result, police charged eight individuals with Fail to Comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.

A 52-year-old male, a 32-year-old female, a 44-year-old female, a 30-year-old female, a 28-year-old male, a 33-year-old male, a 34-year-old male, as well as a 38-year-old female are facing charges, as social gatherings are limited to members of the same household. Each individual was fined $880.

As charges were filed under provincial legislation and not the criminal code, police are declining to release the names of those charged.

“The NRPS joins Public Health officials in calling on Niagara residents and visitors to Niagara to adhere to the Emergency Orders to prevent the spread of the virus,” said the statement.

Members of the public observing violations of COVID protocols may call their local bylaw enforcement officials during normal working hours. After hours and on weekends, calls should be directed to the Niagara Region Dispatch Line, (905) 984-3690.