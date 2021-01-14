It seems like ancient history now, but the 2020 municipal by-election in Pelham’s Ward 1 was held last September 15, and was won convincingly by Fenwick resident Wayne Olson. Exactly 1177 ballots were cast in the election, representing a 27 percent turnout of eligible voters—higher than some may have expected considering there was a pandemic going on.

Win or lose, after election day all candidates had one final duty to perform: submit their financial statements to Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato by November 30, in accordance with the Municipal Elections Act. Details of campaign income and expenses must be disclosed, and become public documents.

All candidates were permitted a $8903 ceiling for general spending on the campaign, along with an additional $890 for parties and “expressions of appreciation,” if they were so inclined.

The following summary includes most but not all contributions and expenses for each candidate.

Olson, garnering 681 votes, was by far the biggest spender in his ultimately winning bid. His $8233 in campaign contributions were eaten up primarily by lawn signs ($3016), rental space ($1695), brochures ($1252), and advertising ($1215). He also gave his supporters a $768 victory party. Cost per vote: $12.

Steven Soos placed fourth in the race (73 votes) but second in spending, with $5040 in contributions being divided amongst advertising ($2239), postage ($915), brochures ($891), lawn signs ($850), and car magnets ($59). Cost per vote: $69.

James Federico placed a distant second in the election, with 296 votes, and raised $2720 in campaign contributions. Expenses were lawn signs ($1150), advertising ($650), and brochures ($455). Cost per vote: $9.

Maria Brigantino finished fifth, with 22 votes. She spent her $2406 in contributions on brochures ($1167), signage ($722), and advertising ($473). Cost per vote: $109.

The last-place finisher among candidates who stayed in, Colleen Kenyon, garnered just 11 votes, listing $1000 in campaign contributions. Her expenses included brochures ($443) and internet services ($278). Cost per vote: $90.

Wally Braun, Pelham’s perennial candidate, finished third, with 89 votes, and did it on a shoestring budget. His $377 in contributions went entirely to brochures and advertising. Cost per vote: $4.

Also filing campaign expense disclosure documents was Cari Pupo, former Treasurer of the Town of Pelham. She threw her hat in the ring, and then decided to withdraw prior to the election, but not before her name was already printed on the ballot. She accepted no contributions, had no expenses, and got five votes. Cost per vote: $0.