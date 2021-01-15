Lieutenant (Navy) Ian Bingham, ret’d, has been nominated a second time as the Liberal candidate in Niagara West for the next federal election.

In a statement released Dec. 26, Bingham said that he was again honoured for the chance to represent the riding.

“The last election was a fantastic experience, where I saw firsthand the need for a strong representative from our riding in Ottawa. I’m running again because I am committed to leading positive change in Niagara West.”

A Grimsby resident, Bingham is a lawyer, focusing on cases involving mental health, and is on the board of Community Care of West Niagara.

“The threat of COVID-19 is the first fire that has to be put out. But we have to look beyond that as well. A Liberal government will continue to take bold steps to protect our environment for our grandchildren, while strengthening support for our growing senior population. For Niagara specifically, I see a need for better transit— both for public use and cargo — to attract eco-friendly jobs and economic growth to an area which has lost so much capacity.”

A date for the 44th Canadian federal election has not yet been set. It must take place on or before October 16, 2023.