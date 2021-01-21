Detectives from the Niagara Regional Police Service continue to investigate the homicide of two females in Fort Erie that occurred on Tuesday. In an NRPS statement released on Jan. 21, detectives appealed for public assistance in identifying the origin of a take-out food order connected to this investigation.

Police say the food order was located at the scene. It was contained in a nondescript grey plastic bag, with the number “923” written on the outside of the bag.

The contents of the food order included a cheeseburger, french fries, chicken wings, celery and carrots with blue cheese. The food was packaged in four separate nondescript white styrofoam containers. The bag also contained five disposable plastic “SUNSPUN” ketchup packets. See images below.

The food order is believed to have occurred on Monday, Jan. 18, or in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Anyone who knows from which restaurant this packaging may have originated is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009134.