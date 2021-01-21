Neighbourhood Watch appears to be in full swing in the vicinity of A.K. Wigg Public School.

Ron Mascoe, of Oakridge Boulevard, braved the grey drizzle last Wednesday afternoon to access his community mailbox on the street. He had emptied the contents of his own compartment when something down the row caught his eye. A Toyota microchipped key and remote, along with an assortment of other keys, a plastic whistle, and a tiny Eiffel Tower ornament, dangled from the mailbox door.

A curious fellow with time on his hands, and in a mood to play the role of Good Samaritan, Mascoe decided to try to find the owner of the ring of keys.

“I walked the entire length of Concord Street and Oakridge Boulevard, trying the alarm key on the remote control, listening for a response as I walked,” said Mascoe. “When I hit Canboro Road with no luck, I turned around to walk back home, and came face-to-face with a Niagara Regional Police officer.”

A resident had seen Mascoe walking the street, pointing his hand at the homes and garage doors, and had called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious, unmasked man casing the area.

The affable young policeman did a brief interrogation of Mascoe, and ran his name and address on the computer in his cruiser. Everything checked out. A second police car arrived as a backup, but drove on when it was clear that Mascoe wasn’t bent on burglary.

Back home, Mascoe had just taken his coat off when the doorbell rang. An admitted Amazon addict and tech fanatic, he checked the motion-activated camera at his front door.

“It was the young policeman again…he wanted to know what I had done with the keys. I told him I put them inside the mailbox where I found them, and had to leave the door ajar because I couldn’t lock it,” said Mascoe.

A return to the community mailbox followed, where the officer left a note in the compartment with contact information, locked the door, and departed with the keys.

Mascoe’s reaction to the chain of events?

“It was kind of fun, actually. Nothing like a little adventure with the police to break up the monotony of isolation.”

The story of the missing keys came to a conclusion last Thursday. The same friendly officer who had first confronted Mascoe on the street appeared at his doorstep to inform him that a woman on Concord Street had retrieved her keys from the police station.

“The policeman said she wanted to thank me in person, and to drop by anytime for a socially-distanced visit,” said Mascoe. “My wife and I were told her name, which sounds French…so the little Eiffel Tower trinket on her keychain made sense.”

Tammy Dekker, Canada Post’s Fonthill Postmaster, told The Voice that the normal protocol in such situations is to simply slide the keys into the outgoing mail slot of the community mailbox. They will be retrieved by a postal worker the next day, and brought to the main branch.

“Hopefully, residents are aware that they can simply call us to ask if their keys were turned in,” she said.