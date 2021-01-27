GoFundMe page established to help offset costs of operation in the U.S.

“Not life-threatening, but life-altering.”

That’s the way Emmett Gervason’s mother, Amanda, describes the nature of his impending ear surgery.

Amanda, a nurse with the Niagara Health System, and her husband Aaron, a custodian with the District School Board of Niagara, moved from Smithville to a rural property in North Pelham a little over a year ago. They have two small children, with Emmett about a year older than his sister, Alora. He will turn three in June, and, a month later, will be in Palo Alto, California for an expensive surgery which will hopefully not only restore his hearing, but cosmetically resculpt his ear to a normal shape.

Emmett was born with a congenital deformity called Pediatric Microtia, which statistically occurs about once in every 10,000 births. He requires a full reconstruction of his external ear, as well as the ear canal, due to a condition called Atresia, which is the absence of closure within the external canal, affecting the bones that enable hearing. He does have hearing in his left ear.

“It’s not just about the appearance of his ear, but the way his conductive hearing loss affects his speech, his language, his ability to learn, and ultimately his mental health,” said Amanda, referring to her son as “Emmy.”

She is in contact with a group of other moms with kids who have Pediatric Microtia, and said that the provincial government has denied all of their requests for funding under OHIP. Amanda did contact local MPP Sam Oosterhoff, who was sympathetic, and offered to reach out to the Ministry of Health to advocate for Emmett’s surgery. Unfortunately, the Ontario health system appears unwilling to cover the procedure, considering it cosmetic surgery.

The Gevrasons expect that their all-in expenses will be approximately $250,000. Should fundraising eclipse that target, they plan to donate the money to help another family in similar need. Neither Aaron nor Amanda have health coverage through their employment that would assist with the costs.

“We were originally referred to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto, but they were not prepared to operate on Emmy until he was 10,” said Amanda.

A mother in Binbrook, whose own child had the reconstructive surgery, convinced Amanda that the surgeons in California were the best option.

Emmett’s surgery under anesthesia will take eight hours, said Amanda. A new polyethylene implant, a reversed replica of his left ear, will be grafted onto his skull, using his own skin to anchor it in place.

“We have to stay in California for six to eight weeks after the surgery, because they need to see Emmy weekly for follow-up tests, and to make sure infection doesn’t set in.”

They will travel without 14-month-old Alora, who will stay with family.

The financial burden will be substantial. The Gervasons were resistant to asking for help, but friends, family members, and co-workers encouraged them to proceed with the surgery, and set up a GoFundMe account.

“I think the most difficult part was admitting to ourselves that we can’t do this on our own,” said Amanda. “It’s not about us… it’s about our little boy, and what’s best for him. We will do anything for our son.”

Emmett cannot identify the direction of sounds, has problems dealing with loud environments, and has a hard time focusing on conversations. He has had a specialized teacher working with him since he was six months old, and he wears a BAHA (bone-anchored hearing aid) to help him hear. His parents have introduced some basic sign language to help him communicate his needs.

“The surgery will undoubtedly result in a return to relative normalcy for Emmy,” said Aaron. “He will be able to hear with both ears, although not at 100 percent efficiency.”

Thus far, some $20,000 has been raised for Emmett’s ear surgery via GoFundMe. The page may be found at: https://gf.me/v/c/tpkk/an-ear-for-emmy