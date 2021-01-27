Jason Lusted, one of two men accused in the October death of Fenwick resident Earl Clapp, is in the process of retaining a new lawyer. At a video court appearance on Jan. 20, attorney Andrew Furgiele said Lusted has applied for legal aid. During the proceedings, Lusted had his charges read to him.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban under section 517.1 of the Criminal Code.

Lusted’s co-accused on charges of second-degree murder, Matthew MacInnes, also appeared via video. His attorney, Andrew Burton, convinced the court to adjourn his matter to Feb. 17 — the same date as for Lusted.

The pair have been in custody for almost four months following the Oct. 2 death of Clapp, who was killed after being dragged by a vehicle allegedly involved in an attempted theft from his Centre Street property.