Completion of SWIFT broadband expansion forecast for 2022

Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT), a non-profit broadband company which subsidizes the construction of high-speed, open-access internet networks in Ontario, announced last week that is coming to the Niagara Region.

A joint federal and provincial infrastructure program, the New Building Canada Fund – Small Communities Fund, has approved some $127 million dollars in funding for projects across the province. Additional monies from municipal partners and the private sector will bring total project investment to $209 million dollars.

SWIFT’s focus is on greater equality between rural and urban populations with regard to digital technology. Niagara is set to receive $21.2 million in broadband upgrades to support projects in four underserved parts of the region, providing 396 kilometres of fibre-optic cable to some 5,600 homes and businesses.

In a prepared statement, SWIFT Board Chair David Mayberry said that, “Connectivity is key to the economic success of our region,” and that the projects will “further support online learning, increase work-from-home opportunities, and unlock greater economic growth potential for businesses throughout the Niagara region,” a sentiment echoed by Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

Bell Canada has been contracted for a portion of the work, supporting fibre-to-the-home installation in Niagara Falls, Port Colborne, Fort Erie, Lincoln, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Pelham, Wainfleet, and West Lincoln. Cogeco Communications will receive funding to deploy fibre-optic cabling along under-serviced roadways within Grimsby and West Lincoln, while Niagara Regional Broadband Network Limited has secured contracts for similar installations in parts of Pelham and Wainfleet.

The high-speed service should be completed by mid 2022.

MPP for Niagara West Sam Oosterhoff told the Voice that, “I committed to advocating for rural broadband investments in Niagara during the last election, because I heard from many people who spoke about the difficulty in accessing school, work, and leisure online due to inequitable internet access. The pandemic has underlined the importance of these services. This $21 million investment, with support from multiple levels of government, shows the importance of working together to build up Niagara’s capacity and prosperity.”

Pelham Regional Councillor Diana Huson was elated at the announcement, noting that local broadband enhancement will likely extend just north of Hwy. 20 into North Pelham, and also along main roads towards the Welland River.

Internet access has quickly become an essential service for many families struggling with confinement to their residence, said Huson.

“It’s fundamental for students who are trying to learn, adults working from a home office, or seniors who just want to be safe, but need a way to connect with family and friends. Where would we be without FaceTime or Zoom right now? It’s a pandemic necessity.”

Huson added that high-speed connectivity is also essential infrastructure to support innovation and competitiveness in the agricultural industry.

“I’m sure this will be welcome news to many. I’m certainly celebrating the news,” she said.

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin said that the exact details have yet to be worked out, but he is hopeful that “at least some of Pelham’s rural population will benefit from the expansion of the fibre-optic network.”