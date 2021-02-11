​Niagara Region Public Health says it has received a number of reports of a phone scam in the area about the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement released Wednesday, Feb. 10, NRPH says that that it is not calling residents to schedule vaccine appointments, nor would it ask for payment for COVID-19 immunization.

NRPH advises that anyone receiving a call like this to hang up immediately and not provide any personal information such as health card or credit card numbers.

According to the statement, COVID-19 vaccine delivery in Niagara is currently focused on priority populations identified by the Ontario government for Phase 1 of COVID-19 vaccination, and vaccine clinics are not open to the general public.

To learn more about protection against fraud and scams, visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

For the most up-to-date information about the vaccine roll-out, visit the NRPH website at niagararegion.ca/covid-vaccine