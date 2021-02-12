The Pelham and Lincoln public library systems are contemplating a merger of services for the two communities, aimed at providing more resources and materials at less cost.

The Lincoln and Pelham public libraries are original members of the Libraries in Niagara Cooperative (LiNC), and already share an integrated library catalogue system, which removes one of the most costly and complicated steps for sharing collections and a potential hurdle for merger.

One of the major benefits of combining the administration of two small public libraries is the opportunity to increase buying power and decrease duplication of services, including staff. For example, one CEO would be responsible for both library systems.

The first step in sharing services is establishing an agreement between the municipalities that outlines board composition and financial commitments. Community feedback will be actively sought, according to a joint statement released in late January.

Julie Andrews is CEO of the Lincoln Public Library, which has two branches: one in Beamsville (Fleming), and the other in Vineland (Rittenhouse). Lincoln’s 2020 library budget was $1,147,000, with 21 staff.

“We are excited at the prospect of working together with Pelham,” she told The Voice.

Amy Guilmette, acting CEO of the two Pelham branches (one in Fonthill, the other in Fenwick, called Maple Acre) told The Voice that her libraries had an operating budget of $1,009,268 in 2020, with 11 staff positions.

In accordance with the Public Libraries Act of 1990, the merger would constitute a “union public library,” formed when two or more municipal councils make an agreement to combine their individual public libraries into one organization.

Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton applauded the move, commenting that “both communities are like-minded in the area of seeking opportunities through partnership.”

Pelham Mayor Marvin Junkin said that he was encouraged by the neighbouring library boards, “showing a willingness to explore the possibilities of joining forces.” He recalled a January 2020 open meeting, which he was invited to attend, in which he had conveyed to the Pelham library board, and the public in attendance, Town Council’s wish for such an initiative to take place, citing the potential for improving service and reducing costs. He took some serious jeering at the suggestion.

“I personally want to thank the two boards for having the courage to walk down this road, and coincidentally have heard from other Niagara mayors contemplating such a merger for their own library boards,” said Junkin.

As to a time-frame, Junkin hopes that an announcement will follow by late spring or early summer.