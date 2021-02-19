“She has a kind heart.”

Patti Hinan’s words of praise are directed at her daughter Annie, who has been organizing gifts for seniors home residents during the pandemic.

Annie was born and raised in Fonthill, before heading west to study at UBC. These days, she works in digital marketing with non-profit clients, and fundraises through her GoFundMe account called, “Make a senior smile.” She says it’s simply her way to brighten people’s day.

“This year has been hard on everyone, but especially on older folks living in retirement homes and nursing facilities,” said Hinan. “Many seniors have been isolated, scared, depressed, and denied access to their families for a long time. This is just a small effort to bring a smile to their faces.”



In 2020, Hinan surprised residents at the Seasons retirement community in Welland with 200 tulips at Easter, 200 painted pumpkins at Halloween, and 200 poinsettias at Christmas, along with almost 500 handwritten seasonal cards.

This Valentine’s Day, her GoFundMe has financed 600 Valentines and bags of chocolate kisses, to distribute to Seasons, Woodlands of Sunset in Pelham, and Plymouth Cordage in Welland.

Donations are welcome at www.gofundme.com/f/make-a-senior-smile