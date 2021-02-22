Niagara Police looking to identify owners of stolen goods

Since last December, 3 District (Welland/Pelham) uniform officers with the Niagara Regional Police Service have been investigating thefts from vehicles in the area of Highway 20 and Effingham Street, in Ridgeville.

As a result, police say, detectives located multiple items of stolen property.

Officers are now looking to identify the owner of the property.

Anyone who was a victim of a theft from a motor vehicle in December, in the area of Highway 20 and Effingham, and is missing a box set of music, bag of clothes, shoes, glasses, a tire gauge and books, is asked to contact officers with specific information about the items by emailing [email protected]

