Michael Bond fails to appear; faces serious charges under the Highway Traffic Act

A former Pelham resident who was behind the wheel when he allegedly struck and killed a 66-year-old Ridgeville woman walking along Effingham Street on November 30, 2019, has been issued with a bench summons.

Michael Bond, 54, is charged under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death, driving while under suspension, driving with no valid vehicle license, and operating an unsafe vehicle.

He was to have appeared in a teleconferenced court session on Tuesday, February 23, but was a no-show.

Bond previously told the court that he had no legal representation, due to his inability to afford a lawyer. Toronto-based lawyer Lawrence Ben-Eliezer appeared in the teleconference on Bond’s behalf, but noted that he had not been officially retained as his counsel.

Ben-Eliezer told the court that he had spoken with Bond several weeks ago regarding an issue with his legal aid certificate, in that it inaccurately specified charges in criminal court, not traffic court. Ben-Eliezer contacted Ontario Legal Aid on Bond’s behalf, and took the necessary steps to have the certificate amended. He has not heard from Bond in the interim.

“At the present time, I have no idea where he is,” said Ben-Eliezer. “Mr. Bond was supposed to call me. I’m more than happy to help, but I have not been retained, there has been no disclosure, and I have no instructions.”

Assistant Crown Attorney Andrew Brown agreed with the presiding judge, Her Worship Lourdes Cruz, that a bench summons was appropriate in order to locate Bond and apprise him of the new teleconference court date, which is April 7 at 1:30 PM. A bench summons is a formal command to police to find charge individuals, and if necessitated, to arrest them and bring them before the court.

“The Crown is very concerned about Mr. Bond’s lack of attendance today. He hasn’t retained counsel, and it is incumbent upon him to be available for this appearance,” said Brown. “It seems to me that if one is facing charges like this, it would be front and centre on his mind.”

Brown said he was equally concerned that the case dates back to November 30 of 2019, and involves a fatality.

Ben-Eliezir said that he had sent a number of texts to Bond, and indicated that during his initial contact with him, “he was very responsive, and did not appear to be running away from the problem.”

The court clerk noted that Bond had attended most of his previous court appearance dates, and suggested it may be a situation where he is unable to charge his phone due to his living circumstances. Bond is apparently homeless at this stage, having be evicted from his stepmother’s residence in Pelham.

Ben-Eliezir told the court that he did have an address for Bond, which he would not disclose.

“I will undertake, as an officer of the court, to write to him care of that address, and let him know what occurred today.”

He also asked the court for the phone number of Bond’s step-mother, in the hope of reaching out to Bond for a response.