New Democrats in Niagara Centre have selected incumbent MPP Jeff Burch to be their candidate in the 2022 provincial election. Burch served two terms as a St. Catharines city councillor, is the past CEO of the not-for-profit Niagara Folk Arts, and is a former union leader and representative for frontline healthcare workers. Since his election to Queen’s Park in 2018, Burch has served as the Official Opposition Municipal Affairs critic.

“I’m honoured to accept the nomination to be the NDP candidate in Niagara Centre again,” said Burch in a press statement, “and I thank local New Democrats for their support. It has been disappointing to watch Doug Ford make the same mistakes again and again during the pandemic, and his decision to keep putting money and politics ahead of public health has had a devastating impact on our community. We can bounce back from this, but we must invest in hospitals and schools, and help small businesses and workers.”

A lifelong resident of Niagara, Burch lives in Thorold with his wife, Linda, and 12-year-old son, Jackson.