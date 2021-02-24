Police on the scene near where the body of Earl Clapp was found along Highway 20 east of Balfour St. in Fenwick, on Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020. DAVE BURKET

Jason Lusted, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death last autumn of Pelham resident Earl Clapp, appears to be on to his third lawyer since his October arrest. A representative for Toronto attorney Andrew Furgiuele told a St. Catharines video court Feb. 17 that Lusted had requested a change of solicitor from Legal Aid Ontario, and requested a three-week adjournment as they awaited a response. The court agreed to bring the matter back on March 10.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban.

Lusted’s co-accused, Matthew MacInnes, will appear again March 19. MacInnes’ lawyer, Andrew Burton, told the court that he had a Crown pre-trial meeting scheduled, in hopes of setting a judicial pre-trial after that.

 

