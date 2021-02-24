Jason Lusted, one of two men charged with second-degree murder in the death last autumn of Pelham resident Earl Clapp, appears to be on to his third lawyer since his October arrest. A representative for Toronto attorney Andrew Furgiuele told a St. Catharines video court Feb. 17 that Lusted had requested a change of solicitor from Legal Aid Ontario, and requested a three-week adjournment as they awaited a response. The court agreed to bring the matter back on March 10.

Details of the case are subject to a publication ban.

Lusted’s co-accused, Matthew MacInnes, will appear again March 19. MacInnes’ lawyer, Andrew Burton, told the court that he had a Crown pre-trial meeting scheduled, in hopes of setting a judicial pre-trial after that.