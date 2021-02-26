Matt Vandervelde relishes custom jobs

Ever since high school, Matt Vandervelde has had a passion for carpentry and specialized craftsmanship.

“I started out doing a lot of finishing carpentry,” said Vandervelde. “I love doing trim, windows and doors in particular. But I’ve done pretty much everything—basement framing, drywall taping, sanding, and finishing, you name it.”

Vandervelde grew up in Fergus, a small town just north of Guelph, but relocated to Niagara when he got married (his wife has roots in the region).

For six years he has been a skilled tradesman, working mostly in general purpose construction and renovation for companies that did creative interior and exterior design with custom homes.

His employer started to expand the business towards Oakville and Toronto, which meant more travel to jobs outside the region. At that point, Vandervelde decided to strike out on his own.

“My preference is to focus on the local area, and maintain my passion for small, custom jobs,” he said. “I’ve been doing a fair bit of work in Grimsby and Hamilton, but I would love to keep it even more close to home,” he said.

With house prices skyrocketing, many homeowners have concluded that it is more prudent to spend money on renovations, rather than sell their existing home and move into an upgrade. Even in a pandemic, the demand is high for skilled tradesmen.

I’m really good at bending aluminum, so any job involving exterior siding, soffits, fascia, window and door trim, that’s a specialty of mine,” said Vandervelde.

Taking on various small projects allows him to keep his inventory low by sourcing his materials through local suppliers. “Most of my doors I get from Niagara Pre-Hung Doors in Fonthill, and all my aluminum for siding and eavestroughing comes from Dun-Rite Aluminum here in Welland,” he said.

Free estimates and references can be provided by contacting Vandervelde at Canadian Carpentry in Welland at 226-820-1261, or via email at [email protected]