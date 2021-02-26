The Niagara Regional Police Service is currently searching for missing 14-year-old female, Kayla Roloson.

Police say that on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:15 AM, Roloson left her home in the area of Pettit Street and Glengate Street in Niagara Falls. She was seen voluntarily entering a waiting black, four-door sedan. The black sedan then left the area. Roloson’s current location is unknown.

Roloson is described as:

White female

5’2 – 5’3 ft. tall

Approximately 145 lbs, medium build

Dark brown hair past her shoulders

Nose piercing on both sides

Possibly wearing a red Champion hoodie sweater, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for Roloson’s welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating her. Anyone with information regarding the location of Roloson is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, 1009994.