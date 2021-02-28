On Friday, the Ontario Government announced that the Niagara Public Health Unit, which includes the Town of Pelham, would transition to the Red-Control level as of 12:01 AM on Monday.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the Town said its facilities will reopen accordingly, with the same safety measures and health screening in place.

Some notable changes to Pelham facilities in the Red stage are:

Town Hall is open by appointment only. Staff remain available to assist residents Monday to Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM by phone or email.

The Meridian Community Centre (MCC) rinks and gyms are open with capacity limits. Team sports must not be practiced or played except for training (no games or scrimmages). No spectators are permitted; however, each person under 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

The walking track at the MCC is open with capacity limits. Users are required to book their time in advance. Times can be booked back-to-back. To register, call 905-732-7872.

Face-coverings are required while in all Town facilities.

Outdoor gatherings of a maximum of 25 people are now permitted.

According to the statement, public health regions will stay at their level as of Monday for at least two weeks.