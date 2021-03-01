The Voice has received six nominations in the Ontario Community Newspaper Association’s annual Better Newspaper Competition (BNC).



This is the fourth year running that the Voice has received multiple nominations in the competition, which seeks to identify the best of Ontario local journalism.

All six nominations are in “Premier” categories, namely Best Editorial, Best Environment Story, Best Feature or News Series, Best COVID-19 Coverage, Best Sports Photo, and Best Online Breaking News Coverage.

First, second, and third place winners will be announced in a virtual presentation on April 23.