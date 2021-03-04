Resident Frank Feeley, upset over gypsy moth spray cost, filed complaint with Integrity Commissioner

“I’m still reviewing my options.”

So said Frank Feeley, a retired management consultant living in Fonthill, who previously filed an ultimately unsuccessful Integrity Commissioner complaint concerning Pelham’s 2019 gypsy moth spraying program.

Integrity Commissioner Edward T. McDermott, on contract to the Town, assessed Feeley’s 50-page brief and concluded that a full investigation was not warranted, writing in his decision that “the bottom line is that Pelham Council and Staff do not support [Feeley’s] oft-repeated positions in this debate,” and advised that, “I have no jurisdiction or mandate to address [his] numerous complaints about Staff on this issue.”

McDermott billed the Town $10,747 for his services.

Feeley told the Voice back in January that he was still considering the options of a class action suit or a small claims court approach, but was daunted by the potential cost.

“If I go to small claims court against the Town, who have high- priced lawyers to represent them, their hired guns, I’m going to need to hire a lawyer, which could easily cost $5000,” he said.



Feeley estimated that he has spent 1000 hours of his own time in his battle with Town Hall.

But would he do it all again, over a $260 bill?

“More than likely, on point of principle,” said Feeley.

He said he made a proposal to resolve the matter back in 2019.

“Although my lot is less than the average size of .25 acre of the private urban properties being sprayed, I told [Mayor] Junkin that I was prepared to accept his ‘one price fits all’ formula, based on the .25 acre. And I said that works out to $98.88. I asked him to let me know at his earliest convenience if this was acceptable, and I would cut a cheque immediately. The very next day I get an email from the Mayor, saying that the Town does not make deals with individuals in relation to previous billings. He said that the vast majority of taxpayers that received the $260 statement have already paid in full, and perhaps I should follow their example.”



The very next day I get an email from the Mayor, saying that the Town does not make deals with individuals in relation to previous billings

Feeley recalled that Mayor Junkin had offered a compromise at a meeting in Town Hall.

Jennifer Pilzecker, who is chair of the Pelham Beautification Committee, was present at the September 4 2019 meeting, when Junkin suggested that if Feeley emailed him his rationale and if the amount he proposed was a fair payment, the Town would likely be prepared to accept his offer.

“The suggested deal came after long discussion,” said Pilzecker. “The Mayor said some of the cost inflation was due to the road allowances that were sprayed and applied to the private property bills. Frank said the overcharge was larger than just road allowance. I believe the Mayor was well-meaning when he offered a ‘deal.’ I think he was just trying to appease a bad situation.”

Feeley was not alone in the fight. A group of local residents (including Feeley) who identified themselves as the “Pelham 294” and the “Gypsy Moth Coalition” emailed the Voice a copy of a 2019 gypsy moth spray petition sent to Town Council in November 2019, and again in February 2020, bearing 100 signatures of local taxpayers.

The email asserted that “the spray area covered demographics of a largely elderly population in Fonthill on fixed income, who felt blindsided and hurt by the actions of the Mayor and council. Hundreds of residents still vow to remember this when they head to the polls in 2022.”

A host of issues were raised by the group, questioning the transparency of the process. The most contentious focused on why 294 property owners living in the vicinity of Hillcrest Park were sent $260 billing statements (based on average properties being .25 per acre, with spraying costs at $1040 per acre) when the Town was charged $625 per acre by the contractor. The group requested a repeal of the “unfairly and inequitable” decision, which they viewed as a cost-recovery measure to disproportionately fund the Town’s 2019 gypsy moth spray program.

“Trees clearly benefit all those who reside within a town and offer a positive environment. We believe the decision to protect horticultural assets by the Town with no option for opt-out is the responsibility of the Town as a whole,” said the group in its petition. By their estimate, if shared amongst approximately 6800 property taxpayers in Pelham, the cost would be a one- time fee of $11 per property tax bill.

“I’ve always maintained that it should have been built into the overall tax base,” said Feeley.

A letter from Public Works Director Jason Marr, dated September 26 2019, was shown to the Voice by Feeley, which indicated that some residents were being reimbursed for their $260 spray bills. Feeley said he emailed the Mayor and the CEO in December 2019, and asked how many people got the refund, but his request went unanswered.

Pelham CEO David Cribbs told the Voice that a plan for targeted aerial spraying in urban areas of Fonthill with heavy gypsy moth infestation was presented to and approved by council in the spring of 2019. Two hundred and ninety four addresses within the targeted areas were to be billed equally for two applications. Ultimately, said Cribbs, there were 16 addresses where there were discrepancies between the spray company records and the spray plan, such that it could not be stated with absolute certainty that spraying of those 16 properties had occurred. As a result, these 16 bills were cancelled, or monies were refunded if the bills had been paid. Seven of the 16 cancelled bills were on the same street, said Cribbs, while the others were on the periphery of spray paths.

“Overall, this was a successful program,” said Cribbs. “It was delivered from conceptualization to spraying in a few short months, and it protected the tree canopy. Obviously, no one enjoyed receiving a bill for service. However, the results of the spraying were excellent, and the Town had no real capacity to pay at the time, given the depletion of the [financial] reserves—which have since improved dramatically.”

Cribbs anticipated that in 2021 the Town will once again be administering a gypsy moth spray program in accordance with the policy approved by Council in 2020. Bio Forest Inc. has been retained through a competitive procurement process to undertake egg-mass surveys to determine the areas and level of infestation, and to assist in the delivery of the spray program.

The two things that stand out in my memory of this event are that it was a unanimous decision of council, and that the Town had no money

Based on initial discussions with the consultant, the spray programs completed in the past have yielded positive results with respect to controlling the infestation, said Cribbs.

“That being said, it does look like the 2021 gypsy moth spray program will be of similar size to the last two years.”

Mayor Junkin recalled that, “Mr. Feeley was upset with council’s decision regarding the amount that individual homeowners would be required to pay for the spraying of gypsy moths on their properties. The two things that stand out in my memory of this event are that it was a unanimous decision of council, and that the Town had no money. As a council we stood by our decision, and as a result, Mr. Feeley took his complaints to the Integrity Commissioner, who decided that the complaint had no merit. It is unfortunate that the [investigation cost] was what it was, but that is the price to be paid for having an appeal process in place.”

As for Feeley, he grew tired of his ongoing tax bills reflecting the $260 spraying cost plus accruing interest, and recently paid the outstanding amount by cheque postdated to February 28, 2021.