Pelham’s community centre on the list

In a statement released Thursday, March 4, Niagara Region listed 11 locations identified as clinic sites for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fort Erie – Leisure Plex

Grimsby – YMCA

Lincoln – Community Centre

Niagara-on-the-Lake – Community Centre

Niagara Falls – MacBain Community Centre

Pelham – Meridian Community Centre

Port Colborne – Vale Health and Wellness Centre

St. Catharines / Thorold – Brock University

Wainfleet – Community Hall

Welland – YMCA

West Lincoln – Community Centre

The Region asserted that 90 percent of the population will not have to travel longer than 15 minutes to receive a vaccine, and all sites are accessible by public transit.

The clinics listed here will be offered in addition to local pharmacies and family doctors who may also provide the vaccine once supply is made available, according to the statement.

Clinic schedules and appointments are not yet available. The Region says that once more information is known, these details will be widely released through various media outlets and online.

While Niagara is approximately a month behind many Ontario communities in general vaccinations, some 25,000 vaccine doses have been distributed in the Region, said the statement, including to all long-term care residents who wanted them.

Once supply is made available, the first group to get vaccinated will be those who are 80 years of age and older, as well as Indigenous adults. Niagara Region Public Health will then follow the provincial prioritization criteria, moving through progressively younger age brackets until all persons 60 years of age or older have had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“At that point, essential workers throughout the region, as well as other high-risk residents (e.g. those with chronic medical conditions,) will be eligible for a vaccine,” said the statement. “The Ontario government hopes to open vaccination up to all Ontario residents by early fall.”