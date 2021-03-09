UPDATE | March 9, 6:45 PM | Police say the missing individual has been found.

The Niagara Regional Police Service is currently searching for missing 12-year-old male, Domenic Parsons- Keeping.

On Monday, March 8, at 4:45 PM, police say that Domenic left his home in the area of Morrison Street and 2nd Avenue in Niagara Falls. He is believed to have left on foot.

Domenic’s current location is unknown.

Domenic is described as: White male, 5 feet tall, 119 lbs. Brown / blond hair. Brown eyes.

He is possibly wearing grey jogging pants with birds on the back pockets, a black and grey hoodie, a “normal” style baseball hat, and a small drawstring bag.

Police say that Domenic’s family are concerned for his welfare and are requesting the public’s help in locating him. Police have received information that he was active on social media as of approximately 5:00 AM on Tuesday, March 9.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Domenic is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at (905) 688-4111, 1009768.