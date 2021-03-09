Over half of school closed for cleaning

The District School Board of Niagara announced Tuesday evening, March 9, that an additional four positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at the Quaker Road Public School, in Welland, bringing the total number of known cases to 15.

Twelve of the school’s 20 classrooms are now closed.

In a statement, DSBN Communications Officer Carolyn LoConte said that Niagara Region Public Health (NRPH) continues to maintain that there is no reason to close the campus, which has seen by far the largest number of infections among any of the board’s 70 public school and 20 secondary school facilities.

“[NRPH] continues to recommend that Quaker Road remain open for the classes that have not been impacted by a positive case,” said LoConte. “This is advised because these cases were isolated quickly, and students who have continued to attend school remained in their class cohorts.”

LoConte emphasized that each of the latest four individuals were already in self-isolation when they received their test results.