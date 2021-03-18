If volunteer Bill Gibson had his way, digging would start tomorrow on replacement of Pelham’s iconic arches

Fundraising during a pandemic has its challenges, especially when the envisioned construction project has seen material costs go through the roof. But Bill Gibson, the point man for Pelham’s Summerfest Committee, which has partnered with local Rotarians to rebuild the iconic arches at Pelham Street and Pelham Town Square, remains undaunted.

“There have been other major priorities in the community due to COVID-19, so we are sensitive to that,” said Gibson, an active retiree who turned 75 in January.

Gibson said that the final price tag should come in at, “just a little under $150,000,” and applauded the efforts of local fundraiser phenom Frank Adamson and his fellow Rotarians, who he said have about $100,000 pledged thus far.

At its March 1 meeting, Pelham Town Council endorsed the Fonthill Rotary Club’s application for a $60,000 grant from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative for the arches replacement.

The understanding is that the structure should be completed without taxpayer money, and also must include a maintenance reserve fund.

The arches will be a regular reminder for Gibson of his friendship with local volunteer Bill Sheldon, who passed away in 2020. The two did committee work together on the Meridian Community Centre, and Summerfest, and were also collaborating on the arches project.

It was just over two years ago that a windstorm brought the original arches tumbling down. Road salt had degraded and rotted the old structure, said Gibson, explaining that it was never intended to be a permanent fixture.

“The old arches were made of plywood, and put together with staple guns,” he said with a laugh. Durable street-grade concrete will be used in the replacement version.

“We’re just starting our preliminary planning, and will soon be negotiating contracts with the major suppliers for the metal arch, concrete base, the polycarbonate plastic roofing, and the helical piles which will anchor the structure,” said Gibson. “The rest is all pretty much labour. We’ve been kicking around the idea that what we might put a tender out for a local company to do that job. There is also brickwork and an electrical component that will need to be completed. Construction-wise, it’s actually a pretty simple project.”

The Rotarians and Summerfest Committee are committed to making the arches an attractive public space downtown, and think it will help the downtown merchants, asserted Gibson. “Certainly, it will help with Summerfest, a multi-day event that brings in almost 40,000 participants, and has an economic impact of over $3 million. Not bad for a town of 17,000 people.”

The original design called for four arches, but material price increases have necessitated that the architect cut it back to three. “The cost of steel work has gone up 18 percent,” said Gibson. “The coloured polycarbonate plastic for the roof has gone up 20 percent plus. And lumber has skyrocketed. I’m glad I’m not building a house right now.”

Protective concrete bollards will be installed as part of the design, “so in case anybody hits it with their car, they won’t knock the arches down,” said Gibson.

He figures the engineered structure will last for many decades, given that the polycarbonate plastic is ultraviolet rated for 20 years, and the steel is galvanized for strength and low maintenance.

Public Works Director Jason Marr has been very helpful in the investigative process, said Gibson, as have other stakeholders. Fire chief Bob Lymburner noted that his crews need to be able to drive the department’s boom truck under the arches, and so Gibson has had to add some height to the structure. Transport trucks also need to have sufficient clearance when making deliveries to commercial businesses.

Given the partnership between Summerfest and the Rotarians, Gibson expects that the new arches will likely bear the names of the two groups. “Rotary-Summerfest Arches, or Summerfest-Rotary Arches….we really haven’t figured that part out yet.”