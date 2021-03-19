Bobby Kerr, featured in the Voice’s March 5 article, “Pelham’s cowboy heritage,” has been inducted into the 2021 Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place on Thursday, March 4, at Billy Bob’s Texas in the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District.

The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame honours those who have shown excellence in competition, business and support of rodeo and the western lifestyle in Texas. Fueled by his love of that lifestyle, Kerr founded the Hall of Fame with his wife, Susan, in Hico, Texas, in 1997. In 2001, the museum made its move to the Fort Worth Stockyards, and Kerr passed the reins of leadership to the Hickman family.



Kerr’s career spans some 45 years. Born in Ridgeville, his passion for horses led him to pursue his dreams of training and showing in cutting, reining, roping, and working cow horse. Kerr currently spends most of his time on the rodeo and horse show circuit demonstrating the versatility of American Mustangs.

Kerr’s acceptance speech is on his Facebook page, and the induction ceremony will be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel on March 21 at 8 PM.