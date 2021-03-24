NRPS brings in tons of non-perishables for Niagara food banks

Constables Jay McCarthy and Jeff Dam were an imposing pair, stationed outside the sliding doors of Food Basics in Fonthill at 130 Highway 20 East last Tuesday. Even for cops, these guys were big—both well over six feet tall and north of 200 pounds. They attended the Ontario Police College in Aylmer together, and have served on the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) for ten years. Both are Pelham residents.

Their presence in Fonthill that day was not to deter crime, but to encourage charity and community support.

The NRPS had officers in all 12 municipalities across Niagara during its inaugural run of the NRPS Spring Food Drive last week. Two or three constables were at each of a dozen grocery stores to greet customers and accept food and cash donations, in support of nine locally registered food banks.

All officers were wearing masks and practising physical distancing.

“We typically work in Niagara schools, but are also part of the NRPS’s Community Engagement Unit,” said McCarthy. “We know COVID-19 has been hard on a lot of local families, and there has been a real need for food to supplement what folks can afford. This drive will help the food banks replenish their shelves.”

The food drive was an initiative put into play by McCarthy, who told the Voice that the Food Basics site had a very successful day. Nearly 1800 pounds of food was collected, along with $882 in cash donations. In addition, management at Food Basics has offered to match the donations from the community, and will be donating approximately $1500 in cash gift cards. All proceeds were directed to Pelham Cares.

In total across Niagara, the Spring Food Drive netted an overall weight of 20,274 lbs in food and $13,354 in cash donations.

McCarthy and Dam are part of a team of seven dedicated School Resource Officers (SROs) within the Niagara Regional Police Service, who work with 30 high schools throughout the Region.

They liaise with students, parents, school staff, and local businesses to promote positive relations between youth, the police, and the school’s neighbours. SROs serve as a resource for various social needs, assist front-line officers with investigations, and develop proactive crime prevention initiatives.