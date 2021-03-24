Land of the loophole—lawsuit to decide fate of south Pelham acreage

The Town of Pelham has lawyered-up to fight a developer in court. On October 9, 2020, Bay Street law firm Ecclestone, Hamer, Poisson, Neuwald, and Freeman filed documents with the Superior Court of Justice, representing Niagara Falls developer Carlo Montemurro in an action against the Town of Pelham, which is represented by Terence Hill, a solicitor with the St. Catharines firm Daniel and Partners LLP.

The issue dates back to September 6, 2019, when Mike Zimmer, chief building official for Pelham, denied Montemurro building permits, explaining that his was not a bona fide land development, but rather a “testamentary devise.” Zimmer also told him that all lots required frontage on an improved street, which didn’t exist in his development, and thus didn’t meet municipal bylaw requirements.

(Montemurro’s lawsuit inexplicably names a Town administrative assistant as the responsible party, an error that the Voice understands the municipality has repeatedly brought to the attention of Montemurro’s lawyers, to no avail.)



Montemurro, 87, owns what he maintains is a 37-lot residential development, known as Wendy Estates, in south Pelham, abutted by River Road, Farr Street, and Webber Road. He wants to sell to a builder, and requires building permits for all 37 lots. The trouble is, you can’t build houses where there aren’t any streets, and the Town won’t authorize the street construction because it doesn’t recognize the validity of Montemurro’s development.

On September 19, 2019, Daniel and Partners lawyer Callum Shedden responded to the legal filing, essentially repeating the Town’s argument.

Montemurro has played the “testamentary devise” card before in Niagara, in the late 1980s into the early ‘90s. Using what Montemurro himself called a “loophole,” according to reporting by the Buffalo News in 1993, he performed an end-run on the Ontario Planning Act, which prohibits any parceling out of land not considered a registered subdivision, and won in the Ontario Court of Appeal—despite Associate Chief Justice John Morden saying at the time that Montemurro’s scheme had some “highly distasteful” features.

The testamentary devise loophole was closed in 1990 by the provincial government.

Montemurro’s modus operandi was to sell tracts of land to terminally ill people, generally of low income, according to the Buffalo News’ reporting, and have them bequeath small portions of that land to various people in wills provided to them by Montemurro, mostly to beneficiaries designated by Montemurro. Because the law at the time did not ban subdividing land through a will, Montemurro was able to circumvent the normal planning process, which likely would not have approved subdividing agricultural land into residential lots.

Land development schemes are not the only business ventures that have brought Montemurro to court in the past. As the chief executive officer of Niagara Falls-based Re-Mor Investment Management Corp. and Astra Trust Co., he was sentenced to six years in prison for defrauding clients of close to $7 million in the early 1980s. Montemurro, his wife, and six others connected with Re-Mor were arrested and charged with conspiracy, fraud, and theft of $35 million from the public, following a 16-month investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police anti-rackets branch and the Niagara Regional Police. At the time, federal officials called it the first outright collapse of a federally chartered financial institution since the Home Bank in 1923.

On July 23, 2019, Montemurro wrote to Pelham CAO David Cribbs, stating his intention to apply for building permits and describing how he would satisfy the bylaw requirement. Montemurro arranged it such that all lots had a 1/37 fractional interest in the Wendy Estate’s roadways. He maintained that all the lots are provided with frontage on Farr Road, which is a public road maintained by Pelham.

The local home builder to whom Montemurro wants to sell is not named in the filed documents. Montemurro entered into an agreement for the sale of the development during the summer 2019, for a bit more than $4.2 million dollars.

One of the conditions of the sale was that Montemurro had to obtain residential home building permits for each of the 37 lots. The unnamed home builder agreed that all of the parcels of land be registered with four individuals, namely Montemurro himself; his wife, Anna Montemurro; his daughter Emmy Montemurro-Baxter; and his son-in-law Steve Baxter (known in court document as the “vendors”). Once these registrations were complete, the home builder would purchase the parcels owned by the quartet.

Montemurro’s lawyers referenced in their documents a 2003 action called the Pedwell case, in which the Town of Pelham turned down an application for a building permit that was based on a testamentary devise. The presiding judge found for the plaintiffs, and indicated in his ruling that Pelham had “acted in bad faith.” The judge directed the chief building official to issue a building permit, and damages of $3 million were awarded against Pelham. The Town’s lawyers appealed the ruling but lost. The Voice understands that the $3 million dollar damage award was paid by the Town’s insurance carrier of the time.

If Montemurro wins, the potential implications for Town Hall and the community in general are dire, said a Niagara lawyer with extensive municipal experience and knowledge of the Planning Act. Given the lawyer’s unique position, the Voice has agreed not to name them.

“If Mr. Montemurro is correct, then ultimately he will be able to force the Town of Pelham to pay for a development that it has not approved, and that current law would prohibit it from approving. The two prime reasons the law would not let this happen is that it’s bad for the environment to build an entire subdivision on septic tanks, and it’s bad for society to build on prime agricultural land, which is the greenest of greenfields. It seems wrong that a developer can try to force a community to accept a subdivision on agricultural lands when it has not budgeted for the costs associated with street lights, curbs, sidewalks and the roads. This flies in the face of all modern planning principles.”

Reached by the Voice, Montemurro declined to comment for this story on what he asserted was his lawyers’ advice.

In the Wendy Estates action, Montemurro’s lawyers assert that the Town refuses to recognize lots that were legally formed under the provisions of testamentary devises. They argue that testamentary devise lots satisfy provisions of the Planning Act, since they were included in the will of Douglas Franklin Gross, a former solicitor of the City of Welland. Gross signed his will on March 2, 1990, and died April 18, 1990. July 26, 1990 was the date the Ontario government closed the testamentary devise loophole in the Planning Act.

The suit alleges that the Town of Pelham is acting in bad faith, in a similar fashion to the Pedwell case.

“Pelham has shown a calculated disregard of the appellant’s right to make the best use of his property in accordance with existing bylaws,” states the filing. In summary, Montemurro’ lawyers assert they have shown that the necessary requirements have been satisfied, and are asking the court that an order for a building permits be issued.

CAO Cribbs confirmed that litigation is underway, and accordingly could not comment on the court proceedings. He did advise that the matter is set for a hearing this Thursday, March 25, in Welland. Barb Wiens, Pelham’s Director of Community Planning and Development, confirmed that no building permits have been authorized to date for any of the 37 lots in question.

Montemurro, who lives in Niagara Falls, original filed his suit in Milton, not Niagara. Daniel and Partners successfully petitioned the court to move the case back to the proximal jurisdiction, namely the Welland courthouse.