In line with Pelham’s Strategic Plan, a seniors-focused, multi-phase development will be rising from the soil this summer in front of the Meridian Community Centre, in East Fonthill.

Developer Samer El-Fashny, of Better Life Developments, purchased the 8.56 acres of land in 2019, when it was listed for sale at $4.7 million. El-Fashny owns long-term care facilities in Bracebridge, Burlington, and Welland.

In a 2019 press release, Mayor Marvin Junkin said, “This is the type of development our community requires, so that our loved ones have the ability to age-in-place. As a council, we’re focused on bringing in the right people and the right projects, and I think we’ve hit the bullseye on both with this development.”

Project Manager Dustin Gibson told the Voice that the development will have three phases, with the first involving construction of a five storey, 132-suite retirement residence encompassing both independent and assisted living. The second phase includes a long-term care facility, with 192 beds, pending Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care approvals.

The final phase, down the road, would feature a seniors’ apartment/condominium building.

The developer and Town assert that some 200 healthcare and administrative professionals will be employed on site when the development’s three phases have reached completion.

Gibson said that the project’s architects and development team met last week to review the building and its features. He anticipates a two-year construction period.

The building will have a combination of studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom accommodations. Half of the units will have balconies, facing east. Gibson said that price points are expected to start at approximately $3300 per month for a 400-square foot studio, inclusive of dining room meals, housekeeping, utilities excluding phone and cable, and 24/7 nursing services. Residents would have access to all amenity spaces in the building, including outdoor patios, lounges, a billiards and games room, cafe and bar, private dining room, a fitness studio, chapel, theatre, and a hair and nail salon. All residential units would have kitchenettes.

The anticipated cost of two-bedroom suite of over 1000 square feet would be in the neighbourhood of $4500 per month.

Gibson said that Better Life Developments is in the process of creating a website where building plans and amenities will be listed. It should be available early in the summer.