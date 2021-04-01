Public facilities closed for at least a month

In line with public safety measures ordered by the provincial government, Pelham will join the rest of Niagara’s lower-tier municipalities in closing public facilities. Starting at 12:01 AM, Saturday, April 3, the Meridian Community Centre will once again be closed, putting a temporary halt to its use by sports organizations, residents looking to use its walking track, and other public uses.

Pelham Town Hall will be closed to the walk-in public. In-person meetings will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances during the lockdown and must be scheduled via email with the appropriate staff member in advance. Staff remain available to residents via telephone and email—a complete list of staff contact information at www.pelham.ca/contact.

Branches of the Pelham Library remain available for contactless curbside pickup of library materials and take-home craft kits, and pickup of materials sent to the library for printing/copying/scanning. Additionally, library staff continue to assist residents in pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccines via telephone. Those looking to schedule a vaccination appointment may contact the library at (905) 892-6443.

Pelham parks, playgrounds and trails are open. However, these areas are not cleaned or sanitized. Through a statement, the Town encouraged residents using park facilities to thoroughly wash their hands afterward.

Welland

The Welland Arenas will be closed for the lockdown. The ice will be removed for the season. According to a City statement, staff anticipate the arenas will re-open for dry-floor rentals May 3, 2021. The Welland Community Wellness Complex will remain closed during the four-week lockdown. Staff anticipate the WCWC will re-open for spring programming on May 3. The Farmers’ Market will continue operations through the lockdown and continue implementing guidelines as advised by Public Health, including strict social distancing and sanitization measures for vendors and patrons. The Welland Public Library will continue virtual programming and will be offering curbside/contactless pickup, computer/printing/copier appointments. Youngs Sportsplex indoor and outdoor activities will remain closed during the lockdown.

Other lockdown measures that apply province-wide

All indoor organized public events and social gatherings are prohibited, and outdoor organized public events or social gatherings are limited to a 5-person maximum, except for gatherings with members of the same household (the people you live with) or gatherings of members of one household and one other person from another household who lives alone.

In-person shopping in all retail settings is restricted, including a 50 percent capacity limit for supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers’ markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies, and 25 percent for all other retail including big box stores, along with other public health and workplace safety measures.

Personal care services are prohibited, as is indoor and outdoor dining. Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments will be permitted to operate by take-out, drive-through, and delivery only.

The use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness (e.g., gyms) is prohibited, with very limited exceptions. Day camps are required to close. Capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies, is limited to 15 percent occupancy per room indoors, and to the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance outdoors. This does not include social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions, which are not permitted indoors and are limited to five people outdoors.