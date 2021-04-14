April 6 was the last council meeting for Pelham Town Clerk Nancy Bozzato, who is retiring after over 40 years of service to Pelham and the Niagara Region.

“Since 2010, Nancy has been guiding our council meetings with professionalism, grace, and deep-rooted knowledge of the Municipal Act,” Mayor Marvin Junkin told council, and viewers via Zoom broadcast on YouTube.

“Without fail, Nancy has had answers to our questions. Whether procedural or for information, council has always been the recipient of a thoughtful and correct response. Nancy, on behalf of Pelham town council, past and present, I would like to thank you for your dedication, hard work, honesty, ethics, and professionalism as you faithfully and dutifully served as Town Clerk.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this community,” responded Bozzato.