Another record-setting day for local, provincial infections sees Ford government mandate facilities closures, increased police powers, border controls

“As the latest modelling confirms, without taking immediate and decisive action, COVID-19 cases will spiral out of control and our hospitals will be overwhelmed,” said Ontario Premier Doug Ford in delayed television appearance on Friday, April 16.

“That’s why we are making difficult, but necessary decisions to reduce mobility and keep people in the safety of their own homes. We need to contain the spread of this deadly virus, while getting vaccines in as many arms as quickly as possible.”

The Province, Niagara Region, and Pelham again saw a record number of positive active cases on Friday.

According to a provincial statement released as Ford spoke, to increase public compliance with Ontario’s current Stay-at-Home order, effective Saturday at 12:01 AM, police officers and other provincial offences officers will have the authority to require any individual to provide their home address and purpose for not being at their residence.

In addition, police officers, special constables and First Nation Constables will have the authority to stop vehicles to inquire about an individual’s reasons for leaving their home.

“This additional enforcement tool will only be in effect during the Stay-at-Home order and exclusively to enforce the Stay-at-Home order,” read the statement.

The move drew sharp criticism from Steven Del Duca, Leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

“I simply don’t believe the Science Table recommended martial law,” said Del Duca in a statement. “This is a dangerous attack on racialized Ontarians, and Doug Ford needs to be held accountable for it. I can’t believe Doug Ford is calling carding a public health measure while refusing paid sick days.”

“With our hospital system under significant pressure and the continued increase of COVID-19 variants, we are stepping up enforcement to ensure that people adhere to the Stay-at-Home order and follow public health measures,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

Both the provincial declaration of emergency and the Stay-at-Home order have also been extended for an additional two weeks. The Stay-at-Home order currently in effect requires everyone to remain at home except for specified purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including getting vaccinated), for outdoor exercise, or for work that cannot be done remotely.

In order to limit the transmission of the variants of concern, the government is also restricting travel into Ontario from the provinces of Manitoba and Quebec, with the exception of purposes such as work, health care services, transportation and delivery of goods and services or exercising Aboriginal or treaty rights.

Effective at midnight tonight:

All outdoor social gatherings and organized public events are prohibited, except with members of the same household, or one other person from outside that household who lives alone, or a caregiver for any member of the household.

Non-essential workplaces in the construction sector are closed.

Capacity limits in all retail settings where in-store shopping is permitted is reduced to 25 percent. This includes supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers’ markets, other stores that primarily sell food, and pharmacies.

All outdoor recreational amenities, such as golf courses, basketball courts, soccer fields, and playgrounds are closed, with limited exceptions.

Effective midnight Monday, April 19:

The government is limiting the capacity of weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies to 10 people indoors or outdoors, and prohibiting social gatherings associated with these services such as receptions—except for with members of the same household or one other person from outside that household who lives alone. Drive-in services will be permitted.

All other public health and workplace safety measures for non-essential retail under the provincewide emergency brake (i.e., curbside pick-up and delivery only), will continue to apply.

Niagara municipalities announced the closure of several facilities.

In Pelham, playgrounds and equipment, the Isaac Riehl Skate Park, and sports fields and courts are closed effective immediately. Town parks and trails remain open for passive use only, such as walking, jogging, or cycling. Gatherings, sports, and loitering are prohibited.

“Under Provincial orders, outdoor gatherings are restricted to members of your own household,” read a Town statement. “Individuals living alone may choose to bubble with one other household exclusively.”

“Early [Saturday] morning,” CAO David Cribbs told the Voice, “staff will be erecting signs, caution tape, barricades and locks, as appropriate. We ask residents to respect the Provincial orders which are clearly motivated to protect everyone’s health.”

Cribbs said the Town is reviewing the new regulations pertaining to construction.

“It is clear that construction activity on commercial properties is not essential. Residential construction can continue and municipal projects can also continue. As with most big changes brought quickly, the devil will be in the details, which we continue to review.”

In St. Catharines, playgrounds, sports fields and courts, dog parks, skate parks, boat launches, beaches, the Garden City Golf Course, and Morningstar Mill are closed effective immediately.

“City parks and trails remain open for passive use only,” read a City statement, “allowing for walk-through access. Individuals can travel through parks on foot or bicycle; however any gatherings, sports or loitering will be prohibited.”

Welland issued a similar closure list, including on-water activities “as staff gather more information from the emergency declaration restrictions.”

The Welland Farmers’ Market will remain open, with a limit of 20 customers per building. The City asked that market visitors avoid social gathering both inside and outside the buildings. The Welland Public Library remains open for curbside/contactless pickup only.

