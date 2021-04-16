The court case of Michael Bond, a former Pelham resident who was behind the wheel when he allegedly struck and killed a 66- year-old Ridgeville woman walking along Effingham Street on November 30, 2019, has been delayed until June 8.

Bond, 54, is charged under the Ontario Highway Traffic Act with careless driving causing death, driving while under suspension, driving with no valid vehicle license, and operating an unsafe vehicle. He was to have appeared in a teleconferenced court session on Tuesday, February 23, but was absent from the proceedings. A bench warrant was issued at that time, in order to compel Bond to appear.



Toronto-based lawyer Lawrence Ben-Eliezer is representing Bond, and addressed the presiding judge, His Honour Ron Whalen, last Wednesday via Zoom meeting from the Welland Provincial Court of Justice. Ben-Eliezer told the court that Bond’s legal aid request had finally been approved, but that thereafter Bond had effectively disappeared, and is apparently homeless at this stage, living in shelters in Niagara. Ben-Eliezer has made contact with Bond in the interim. He said that he is currently reviewing disclosure documents, and is having experts prepare an accident reconstruction report. Ben Eliezer sought an adjournment for some six weeks.

Assistant Crown Attorney Andrew Brown and Judge Whalen discussed the possibility of a pre-trial meeting, but the court clerk advised that the docket was full, and the likelihood is that the next meeting won’t be until June.

JudgeWhalen slated the next court appearance for Bond, likely by Zoom, for June 8 at 1:30 PM, in the Welland Provincial Court of Justice, courtroom 103.