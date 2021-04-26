In a statement released Monday evening, April 26, Niagara Region Public Health said that vaccination appointments are available this week at clinics in Niagara Falls.

The provincial booking portal is currently open to:

Niagara residents who are turning 60 or older in 2021

Those 50+ with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’

Pregnant individuals and an essential caregiver

Highest-risk individuals with health conditions and an essential caregiver.

Appointments are still available for Niagara Region Public Health clinics at MacBain Community Centre in Niagara Falls on Tuesday, April 27, Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.