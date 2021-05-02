Through a Niagara Region statement released Sunday, May 2, the provincial government has announced that individuals 55 years old or older in 2021 are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment via the provincial booking portal.

The following Niagara Region Public Health clinic dates have been added to the portal:

May 9-10 – Fort Erie, Leisureplex

May 15-16 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

May 16-22 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

May 24, 25 & 28 – West Lincoln, West Lincoln Community Centre

May 29 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

According to the statement, clinic dates for Port Colborne at the Vale Health and Wellness Centre on May 23, 26 and 27 will be added to the portal soon as well.

Those 45 or older in 2021 with a postal code starting with ‘L2G’ can also book an appointment through the portal. Pregnant individuals, as well as highest-risk individuals with health conditions, plus an essential caregiver can also book an appointment by calling the provincial booking system.

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.