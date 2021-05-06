The Pelham Farmers Market—an essential service provider under Provincial lockdown rules—will operate for the first time this year on Thursday, at a limited capacity. The market continues operation every Thursday through October 7, from 4 PM until dusk, in the Pelham Town Hall parking lot.

“Safety and access to fresh local produce are of the utmost importance as we continue to operate the Farmers Market for the second year amid the ongoing pandemic,” said Leah Letford, Special Events and Festivals Programmer. “The local vendors are excited to provide their services again this year, and a farmers market is a great way to help support local.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has again adopted regulations to keep patrons safe while visiting vendors. These regulations have been approved by Niagara Public Health and are similar to those that were in place during last year’s market.

This year, only 13 patrons may be in the market area at any given time (excluding vendors) to ensure physical distancing can be maintained. Patrons are to adhere to one-way traffic flow around the market from the designated entrance and exit point.

All patrons are asked to wear a face-covering at all times in a manner that covers their mouth, nose, and chin, unless they are entitled to exceptions. Hand sanitizer will be provided on site.