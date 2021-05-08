Due to a last-minute boost of vaccines coming to Niagara, additional spots have been added to several Niagara Region Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month, according to a statement released Saturday, May 8, by Niagara Region.
These include:
- May 11-14 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre
- May 15-16 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre
Eligible residents may book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.
