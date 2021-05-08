Due to a last-minute boost of vaccines coming to Niagara, additional spots have been added to several Niagara Region Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month, according to a statement released Saturday, May 8, by Niagara Region.

These include:

May 11-14 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

May 15-16 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

Appointments are open to those 50 years of age or older. As well, those with appointments already booked may reschedule them to one of these earlier dates.

Eligible residents may book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.

Getting jabbed? Take a selfie and send it in for our Voice on Vaccination feature! [email protected]