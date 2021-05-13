New variants continue to cause concern

The Ford government has extended Ontario’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order until June 2.

In a statement released Thursday, May 13, the government said that more contagious variants continue to pose significant risks. All current public health and workplace safety measures under the province-wide emergency brake will remain in effect.

Despite improvements, the statement said, key indicators remain high and “more time is required” before the province can safely lift the stay-at-home Order. From May 3 to 9, the provincial cases rate remained high at 134.9 cases per 100,000 people, and percent positivity was above the high-alert threshold of 2.5 per cent, according to government figures. “Hospitalization and ICU admissions also remain too high and well above the peak of wave two.”

The statement added that consideration will be given to the reopening of outdoor recreational amenities on June 2, subject to reduction in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations.