Resident in upscale Fonthill neighbourhood alleges targeting by Anosan Kugathas



A homeowner we’ll call “the aggrieved,” living in a new Fonthill neighbourhood, who agreed to speak to the Voice on condition his family not be identified, is at a loss to explain what he calls a pattern of targeted harassment, one that commenced last autumn and ended last week with the arrest of 29-year-old Anosan Kugathas, of 6 Joyce Crescent.

“We have no clue what the motive is….we’re hoping to find out why he would do this to us.”

Comments posted to a Lookout residents Facebook group page allege that between October 2020 and February 2021, someone sent as many as 16 young female prostitutes to the aggrieved man’s house late at night. Surveillance camera recordings of the interactions were turned over as evidence to the police.

The complainant also alleges that his wife received text messages “of a sexual nature….absolutely disgusting,” from phone numbers she didn’t recognize, which he alleges the neighbour may also be involved in.

Niagara Regional Police spokesperson Phil Gavin told the Voice that in January of 2021, detectives from 3 District (Welland) began investigating a mischief complaint, and determined that between December 5, 2020 and January 10, 2021 a suspect allegedly sent unsolicited female sex trade workers to the victim’s residence in Pelham on 15 different occasions.

The investigation culminated with the execution of a criminal code search warrant last Monday, and the arrest of Kugathas, who was charged with two counts of mischief over $5000.

Kugathas was released from custody with a July court date to answer to the charges. He is employed as a realtor with Engel and Volkers, in Niagara Falls.

Another neighbour in the peaceful Pelham subdivision, who spoke on condition they not be named, suggested that there was a dispute over construction of a fence which may have precipitated the chain of events. They also said that a cluster of four homes on Joyce Crescent and Philmori Boulevard connected to Kugathas were operated as Airbnbs in the past, which caused annoyance for local residents, with parking congestion, noise, and other issues.

“We’re astonished. We can’t believe that this would happen in our community, and that an innocent family would have to endure this abuse,” said the neighbour. “But it’s not surprising given the history of this property. We still think they’re actually still running it as an Airbnb—we still have random people on the street, and when going out [the residents of the property] leave a key lockbox on the door. So I would argue that it’s still an Airbnb, just quietly.”

The aggrieved resident came to the conclusion that the instigator of the harassment was his neighbour when one of the alleged sex workers shared with him phone messages, which indicated that the perpetrator had a sightline to the young woman’s arrival at the house. The woman also described the perpetrator’s voice, which gave the aggrieved man added confidence as to his identity.

Kugathas had an earlier brush with the law, when he was cited along with three other men for racing motorcycles as fast as 192 kph on Highway 404 in 2015.

Reached by the Voice, Kugathas said, “My lawyers are dealing with everything right now. We’re going through the legal system. I’ll have to talk to my lawyer, and see what I’m allowed to say. Once I get some clarity from my lawyer, I’ll reach out to you.”

No further comment was received by press time.