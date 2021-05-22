Wainfleet Township officials say they will be taking a dim view of those who would disregard their bylaws this long weekend.

In a statement released Friday, May 21, the Township said that Wainfleet Council has addressed “illegal and improper conduct of some visitors to the area,” including public indecency, illegal fires, street racing, and illegal parking in fire routes and on local streets.

In recent months, council raised fines for illegal parking from $30 to $100, and designated road allowances from Lakeshore Road leading south to beach areas as emergency routes, which carry an increased fine of $175.

“The Niagara Regional Police have assembled a special unit for beach patrols which is being deployed this season,” said Mayor Kevin Gibson.

The Township said that it is coordinating increased bylaw enforcement with other agencies, such as the NRPS, the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA), and Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services.

According to the statement, on Friday the NPCA authorized both Wainfleet bylaw enforcement and Wainfleet Fire and Emergency Services as agents for enforcing all regulations of the Conservation Authorities Act, Trespass to Property Act, and other applicable Provincial acts on Wainfleet Wetlands Conservation Area. The use of motorized vehicles is prohibited on NPCA lands, as are open fires, alcohol and drugs.

The Mayor asserted that the increased measures will happen largely in the background and have little to no impact to residents and the majority of visitors.

“Most people are law-abiding and will simply stay home or enjoy those activities they are able to at this time,” said Gibson. “For those however, who think they can come and disrespect our Township and its bylaws, it’s going to be a costly day—we will be ticketing and we will be towing —they need to think twice.”