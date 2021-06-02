Ridgeville lad’s chicken-raising venture faces surprising snag

Luke Braun is almost five years old, and lives with his family on rural Effingham Street, just south of Canboro Road. He attends Wellington Heights Public School, and loves baseball.

His father Tim thought that it would be a good life lesson for his son to raise chickens and sell the eggs, “to teach him the value of a dollar, and learn some responsibility.”

So, every day, Luke tends to 26 cluckers in a homemade coop in the back yard. Many of the birds have names, which are displayed on small plaques attached to the chicken wire. Tim said that the birds produce about two dozen eggs every day, which are sold at a curbside cart by the driveway at only $3 a dozen.

“We operate on the honour system. I leave a jar for people to deposit their money in, and I even provide coins for change,” said Tim.

At least, until recently.

Last week, an unknown miscreant in a black pickup truck stopped in front of the driveway, loaded the egg cart into the bed, and drove away. He was observed by Luke’s mom, who was too late to intervene.

The cart was built only a couple weeks ago.

“You could still smell the varnish,” said Tim, “and there was a wooden sign beside the cart that advertised ‘Fresh Eggs, $3.’”

Tim is planning for a replacement egg cart, but will likely chain it to the mailbox to prevent another theft. A neighbour, aware of the evil deed, presented Luke with $50 to pay for materials to build a new one.

There is a remote possibility that the cart poacher thought that the cart was put out for free pickup. In that eventuality, the Brauns would appreciate the cart being dropped off, anytime—no questions asked.