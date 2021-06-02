Youth and family Covid-19 vaccination clinics come to Niagara

In a statement released Wednesday, June 2, ​Niagara Region Public Health announced a run of vaccination clinics tailored for youth and their families, beginning June 14. The clinics are available now for booking through the provincial booking system, for those 12-17 years old and their families, at the following locations:

June 14-15 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

June 16-20 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

June 16-18 – Grimsby, Niagara West YMCA

June 19-20 – Lincoln, Lincoln Community Centre

June 21-25 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

June 21 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

June 22-24 – Welland, Niagara Centre YMCA

June 26-27 – West Lincoln, Community Centre

June 28 – Wainfleet, Firefighters’ Community Hall

June 28-30 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

Clinic dates for Fort Erie at the Leisureplex, June 25-27, will be added to the portal soon as well, according to the statement.

Youth will be eligible for an accelerated second dose so that they can complete two doses before school resumes in the fall. Information on how and when to bump up their next appointment will be shared as soon as it becomes available, said Niagara Health.

Health Canada has authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for youth aged 12 and up. Youth must be 12 years old on the day of their vaccination appointment.

“Although young people less frequently become severely ill from COVID-19, they are not immune to the disease, and in Canada we have seen over 1,200 children and teens become hospitalized, and tragically 11 have passed away from COVID-19,” said Dr. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health, Niagara Region Public Health.

“Youth have also been impacted by the pandemic from disruptions to school, recreational activities, and the social interactions that are critical for their early development. We hope that youth and family clinics will provide a reassuring experience for children to get vaccinated, and get them on the path to being fully vaccinated for the next school year.”

Eligible residents can book an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccination either online through the provincial portal at Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or by calling the provincial booking system at 1-833-943-3900.

Indigenous youth, 12-17, and their families are also able to register for an appointment at an Indigenous Pop-Up Clinic by filling out this form: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SG92DLZ

Registrants will be contacted with their appointment time and date. First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals residing in urban communities, including non-Indigenous partners and household members are also eligible to receive a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than the extended four-month interval.

For more information about youth and COVID-19 vaccinations, please visit Ontario.ca/COVIDYouthVaccine