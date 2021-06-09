In a statement released Wednesday, June 9, the Town of Pelham announced that it was was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Councillor Gary Accursi.”

A retired dentist, Accursi, 72, spent the last 47 years in Pelham, including as a member of Pelham Town Council from 2010-2018. Before joining council, Accursi volunteered on various Town committees and community organizations, including chairing his church board, chairing Big Brothers of Welland County, serving as a board member with Pelham Minor Baseball, coaching hockey and lacrosse, and being one of the Pelham Business Association’s founding members.

“I had the pleasure of sitting beside Gary for three years when we were both councillors,” said Mayor Marvin Junkin. “We shared our day-to-day living experiences, and his favourite stories involved his grandchildren coming out to help their grandpa on his farm. Gary will be remembered for many things, for all of his contributions to the Town and for being a proud family man. His impact as a Pelham resident who cared deeply about his community and its future will be felt for a very long time. I was deeply saddened to hear of Gary’s passing, and I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Accursi family.”

At nearly 1900 sq. ft., the largest community room at the Meridian Community Centre is named after the Accursi family. At the time, Accursi viewed his $300,000 contribution to the centre as “a way to acknowledge the generosity of those who came before him and to a way to provide a state-of-the-art facility for future generations,” according to the Town statement.

“The Town of Pelham asks everyone to keep Gary Accursi’s family and friends in their hearts and minds during this challenging time.”

Flags at Town facilities will be lowered to half mast on June 9.