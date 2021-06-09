At their annual general meeting on June 4, Pelham Regional Councillor Diana Huson was elected to the Board of Directors, Ontario Caucus for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM). FCM lobbies the federal government on behalf of local municipalities.

According to a Region press statement released Friday, June 4, Huson was selected by FCM members from around Ontario and will serve a one-year term. The board meets quarterly to develop policy positions on key national municipal issues.



“Huson serving on the FCM Board of Directors will ensure that Niagara has a seat at the table when key decisions are being made at a national level,” read the statement.

Of the 444 municipalities in Ontario, there are just 14 seats for the Ontario Caucus. According to the Region, prior to Huson’s appointment, Niagara had not been fully represented on the board by a voting member.

“On behalf of Regional Council, I want to congratulate Councillor Huson on her accomplishment and recognize the hard work she put forward to ensure she would be successfully elected to the FCM board,” said Regional Chair Jim Bradley.

“I am humbled to have been selected by my peers to represent municipalities across Ontario on the FCM Board of Directors,” said Huson. “I look forward to ensuring Ontario’s municipalities have a strong voice with the federal government, and I am committed to promoting Niagara’s goals with the decision makers in Ottawa.”